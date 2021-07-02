England beat Sri Lanka, win ODI series

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :England beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second one-day international at the Oval on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

Set 242 for victory, the 50-over world champions finished on 244-2, with captain Eoin Morgan 75 not out and Test skipper Joe Root unbeaten on 68.

Earlier, Sam Curran took an ODI best 5-48 in Sri Lanka's 241-9 featuring Dhananjaya de Silva's run-a-ball 91.