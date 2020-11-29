England beat Wales 24-13 in Autumn Nations Cup

Llanelli, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :England secured their place in next weekend's Autumn Nations Cup final with a 24-13 win away to Wales in Llanelli on Saturday.

Wales stunned England when Johnny Williams' try opened the scoring.

But tries in either half from Henry Slade and Mako Vunipola, allied to 14 points from the boot of England captain Owen Farrell, saw the visitors to a victory that meant they finished top of Pool A.

Defeat meant Wales had won just once -- against second-tier Georgia -- in eight matches.