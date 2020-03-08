England beat Wales 33-30 to win Triple Crown as Tuilagi sees red

Twickenham, United Kingdom, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :England beat Wales 33-30 at Twickenham on Saturday to win the Triple Crown and keep alive their Six Nations title hopes in a match that ended with them down to 13 men.

The hosts were cruising at 33-16 ahead on the hour mark thanks to tries from Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly and Manu Tuilagi.

But five minutes from time, powerhouse centre Tuilagi was shown a red card by referee Ben O'Keeffe for a shoulder charge on George North after replacement England forward Ellis Genge had been sin-binned.

Dan Biggar and Justin Tipuric, with his second try, crossed England's line in the closing stages but it was all just too late for the visitors.

Defeat meant Wales, under new coach Wayne Pivac, had suffered a third successive Six Nations defeat for the first time since 2007.