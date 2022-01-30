England beat West Indies by 34 runs in 4th T20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bridgetown, Barbados, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Stand-in skipper Moeen Ali starred with bat and ball as England beat the West Indies by 34 runs in the fourth Twenty20 international in Bridgetown on Saturday to level the five-match series at 2-2.

West Indies, set 194 for victory, were restricted to 158 for five with off-spinner Moeen taking two for 28 in four overs.

Earlier Moeen, captaining England in place of the injured Eoin Morgan, top-scored with a rapid 63 in his side's 193 for six.

The series concludes when the teams return to the Kensington Oval on Sunday.