UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Believe They Belong In Euro 2020 Semis, Says Maguire

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:01 AM

England believe they belong in Euro 2020 semis, says Maguire

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Harry Maguire says England have more confidence heading into Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark than when they faltered at the last four of the World Cup three years ago.

Gareth Southgate's men lost 2-1 to Croatia in 2018 despite taking an early lead in Moscow.

Now on home soil, with 60,000 fans allowed to attend the Denmark clash at Wembley, Maguire believes England feel they belong at the latter stages of major tournaments as they seek to reach a first final in 55 years.

"We'll probably have a little bit more belief going into the Denmark game than what we did in the Croatia game," the Manchester United captain said on Monday.

"We hadn't been to a semi-final in so long as a country, so the belief wasn't there. I'm sure the fans are believing more now.

"As players of course and staff and everyone involved in the bubble, we're all believing as well.

"Losing in the semi-final of the World Cup hurt a lot so we need to make sure that, on Wednesday night, we get a positive feeling rather than the one we got against Croatia." Maguire was on target in a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the quarter-finals as England clicked into gear after a slow start to the tournament.

But they have yet to concede a goal in five games and have kept a national record of seven clean sheets in a row, including in two pre-tournament friendlies.

"It's a real plus for us. Seven clean sheets is remarkable," added Maguire. "It is not just us defenders, it comes from a team, from a base, from a foundation of the forward lads pressing the ball and working tirelessly.

"The minor details make the big details. We've been solid. The most important thing is winning games. Keeping clean sheets enables us to do that."

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Lead Croatia Denmark Euro Manchester United 2018 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

57 minutes ago

Interior Ministry issues transfer, posting orders ..

5 minutes ago

Plantation drive in educational institutions in di ..

5 minutes ago

Luxembourg's Prime Minister in 'Serious But Stable ..

5 minutes ago

Firefighter Dies in Bangkok Chemical Plant Blaze

5 minutes ago

Chief Election Commissioner inaugurates PST of new ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.