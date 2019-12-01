UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Boss Southgate Excited About Croatia Rematch At Euro 2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 08:40 AM

England boss Southgate excited about Croatia rematch at Euro 2020

Bucharest, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :England manager Gareth Southgate waved away suggestions Croatia will be afraid of playing his team at Wembley in their opening game at Euro 2020 after they came out in the same group at Saturday's draw in Bucharest.

The teams will face off on June 14 in Group D in what is likely to be a pivotal game in determining who tops the section, which will also include the Czech Republic and a play-off winner.

Southgate was told Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic feared the prospect of going to Wembley right at the beginning of the tournament, with London one of 12 European cities chosen to host matches.

"I think he's been tactically economical with the truth there," was Southgate's response.

England beat Croatia 2-1 at home last year in the Nations League, having drawn 0-0 away.

However, the most significant recent meeting of the nations came in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Moscow, when Croatia won 2-1 in extra time.

- 'Interesting contrast' - "We have had three really good games, really tight games with them, with very little between the teams all three times," Southgate added.

"I think in the last game in their midfield they left (Chelsea's Mateo) Kovacic on the bench which tells you a little bit about the quality of the players that they have, and it's quite an interesting contrast really.

"They have hugely experienced players, right throughout the team, who have played big matches.

"We are at the other end of the scale, very young, a lot of energy, but still learning and improving." Southgate was also asked if the match offered a real chance to exact revenge for that painful World Cup exit as England missed out on a first major tournament final since 1966.

"I think you can never make up for losing in a World Cup semi-final unfortunately.

"We felt that after the Nations League.

It was great to win that game but it didn't in any way redress it -- if I was the Croatians, I know which game I'd rather have won, so I think that will be long gone, but it is a really attractive fixture for everybody." England's second game will be on June 19 against a team to emerge from the play-offs next March, either Norway, Serbia, Israel or Scotland.

They will then have a final home group game against another familiar opponent in the Czechs, whom they trounced 5-0 at Wembley in qualifying but lost to 2-1 in Prague.

"They are two teams who we have had really good results against and also poor results, so it is not a group we can be complacent about," Southgate added.

The Czechs will be returning to Wembley, the scene of their defeat by Germany in the Euro 96 final. Southgate will also be forever linked to that tournament after missing a penalty in the semi-final shoot-out loss to the Germans.

England is now preparing to host games at a major tournament for the first time since then, with Wembley also having a last-16 game as well as both semi-finals and the July 12 final.

"The tournament was a brilliant experience in '96, that's the thing that is in my mind. For the players to experience that, for our fans to experience that, and for the three group matches to start with is going to be extra special," Southgate said.

The problem for England is likely to come further down the line, however.

If they win their group, they will face the Group F runners-up, probably Germany, France or Portugal, in the last 16 in Dublin.

Victory in that game would take them to a Rome quarter-final, possibly against Spain. Finishing second in their group may actually be the preferable path.

"In the end you want to try and win every game you play and at least have control of your destiny," Southgate insisted.

Related Topics

World Israel Poor Moscow France Norway Germany Young London Prague Dublin Rome Bucharest Same Spain Portugal Czech Republic Serbia Croatia Euro Turkish Lira March May June July 2018 2020 All From Coach

Recent Stories

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends National Day Cup at Al ..

9 hours ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

9 hours ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

9 hours ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

9 hours ago

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.