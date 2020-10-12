UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Bounce Back To Beat Belgium, Go Top Of Nations League Group

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

England bounce back to beat Belgium, go top of Nations League group

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :England moved top of their Nations League group on Sunday after goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount saw them come from behind to beat Belgium 2-1 at an empty Wembley.

The visitors arrived in London as the number one ranked side in the world, on the back of 12 consecutive wins in competitive games.

Romelu Lukaku's early penalty was just reward for a bright start by Roberto Martinez's men.

But England gained revenge for two defeats when the sides met at the 2018 World Cup as Rashford's penalty and Mount's deflected winner 25 minutes from time earned all three points for the Three Lions, moving them one ahead of the away side at the top of League A, Group 2.

England manager Gareth Southgate made nine changes from Thursday's 3-0 friendly win over Wales with Dominic Calvert-Lewin one of only two players retained due to the absence of captain Harry Kane, who was fit enough only for a place on the bench.

Southgate was also without Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell through injury, while Jadon Sancho started on the bench after joining the squad late after a breach of coronavirus regulations last weekend.

Those absences took their toll on the home side, who again struggled to create chances going forward in a 5-3-2 formation lacking balance with five right-footed defenders.

Belgium were left bemoaning the lack of VAR when Yannick Carrasco had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside call against Timothy Castagne.

Martinez's side did take a deserved lead on 16 minutes when Lukaku's pace forced Eric Dier into a naive challenge and German referee Tobias Stieler eventually pointed to the spot after a lengthy delay.

Lukaku fired home his 53rd international goal from the spot.

But Belgium failed to build on their lead as Kevin De Bruyne fired to close too Jordan Pickford and Thomas Meunier's shot from the edge of the box trickled just wide.

Meunier was the culprit for England's equaliser as he pulled down Jordan Henderson from a corner.

Rashford was awarded a MBE for his work in the fight against child poverty on Friday and the Manchester United forward took responsibility from the spot in Kane's absence to cap a special weekend.

Carrasco should have restored Belgium's lead before half-time when he skewed wide with just Pickford to beat.

Instead, it was England who got the vital third goal when Mount's shot looped high off Toby Alderweireld and dropped into the far corner.

Belgium still had the chances to go away with a point as Carrasco failed to capitalise on a great through ball by De Bruyne, seconds before the Manchester City midfielder was replaced.

At the other end, Rashford should have sealed a big win for Southgate's men when he fired over at the end of a fine counter-attack involving two one-twos with Declan Rice.

But England held out for a morale-boosting win, eight months out from their bid to win the European Championships for a first time.

Related Topics

World German Fine Mbe London Lead Wales Belgium Manchester United Sunday 2018 All From Top Manchester City Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

35 minutes ago

UAE leads Arab region in COVID Economic Recovery I ..

1 hour ago

ITC allows resumption of e-scooters rental service ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts decision issuing Decree ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Customs launches new incentives, facilit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.