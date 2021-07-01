UrduPoint.com
England Bowl Against Sri Lanka In 2nd ODI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:30 PM

England bowl against Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka at the Oval on Thursday as the hosts recalled Jason Roy and Tom Curran on their Surrey home ground.

Roy replaced Liam Livingstone at opener after recovering from a tight hamstring that saw him miss England's five-wicket win at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday that put the 50-over world champions 1-0 up in a three-match series.

Meanwhile Curran came in for Chris Woakes after his fellow paceman took 4-18 in a player-of-the-match performance at Durham.

Teams England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (capt/wkt), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando Umpires: Rob Bailey (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

