UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Bowl As They Seek Pakistan ODI Series Sweep

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

England bowl as they seek Pakistan ODI series sweep

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field in the third and final one-day international against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Tuesday as the hosts eyed a series clean sweep.

Despite having to select an entirely new squad after a Covid-outbreak within the England camp ruled out all those originally chosen for this three-match campaign, the 50-over world champions followed up a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the 1st ODI at Cardiff with a convincing 52-run victory at Lord's on Saturday.

"I've been very impressed with the team. It's been a bizarre week but everyone has stood up; from players, management and backroom staff," said Stokes at the toss.

Although they had suffered another defeat, Pakistan also resisted making any changes, with captain Babar Azam hoping for a morale-booting win ahead of a three-match T20 series against England.

"We've lost the series, but we want to win today and get some momentum for the T20 series," Azam said.

"We've struggled in the last two matches, but we'll try our level best today and we're looking forward." Spectators had been encouraged to turn Edgbaston 'Blue for Bob' to raise funds for prostate cancer in memory of former England fast bowler Bob Willis, who died aged 70 from the disease in 2019.

Willis, who also captained England, spent much of his career at Edgbaston playing for county side Warwickshire and Stokes said: "It's a great day, remembering one of England and cricket's greats and raising awareness of prostate cancer." Teams England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wkt), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Died David Cardiff Sohaib Maqsood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan James Vince Craig Overton Hasan Ali Dawid Malan Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Chris Broad Saud Shakeel Turkish Lira 2019 Cancer National University Afridi TV All From Best

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

3 minutes ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

24 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

24 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

24 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

24 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown programme

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.