England bowl as they seek Pakistan ODI series sweep

(@FahadShabbir)

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field in the third and final one-day international against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Tuesday as the hosts eyed a series clean sweep.

Despite having to select an entirely new squad after a Covid-outbreak within the England camp ruled out all those originally chosen for this three-match campaign, the 50-over world champions followed up a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the 1st ODI at Cardiff with a convincing 52-run victory at Lord's on Saturday.

"I've been very impressed with the team. It's been a bizarre week but everyone has stood up; from players, management and backroom staff," said Stokes at the toss.

Although they had suffered another defeat, Pakistan also resisted making any changes, with captain Babar Azam hoping for a morale-booting win ahead of a three-match T20 series against England.

"We've lost the series, but we want to win today and get some momentum for the T20 series," Azam said.

"We've struggled in the last two matches, but we'll try our level best today and we're looking forward." Spectators had been encouraged to turn Edgbaston 'Blue for Bob' to raise funds for prostate cancer in memory of former England fast bowler Bob Willis, who died aged 70 from the disease in 2019.

Willis, who also captained England, spent much of his career at Edgbaston playing for county side Warwickshire and Stokes said: "It's a great day, remembering one of England and cricket's greats and raising awareness of prostate cancer." Teams England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wkt), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)