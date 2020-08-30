UrduPoint.com
England Bowl In 2nd T20 Against Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

England bowl in 2nd T20 against Pakistan

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the second Twenty20 international against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Both teams were unchanged from the sides that played out a no result in Friday's first of a three-match series in Manchester, where rain ended the match with England 131-6 off 16.1 overs and Pakistan yet to bat.

England's total featured opener Tom Banton's dashing 71, with the 21-year-old Somerset batsman given another chance to impress on Saturday following his maiden Twenty20 international fifty.

Teams England: Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Umpires: Martin Saggers (ENG), David Millns (ENG)tv umpire: Mike Burns (ENG)Match referee: Wayne Noon (ENG).

More Stories From Miscellaneous

