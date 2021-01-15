England captain Knight eager to burst out of bubble in New Zealand

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :England women's captain Heather Knight is confident she will cope with a two-week quarantine in New Zealand safe in the knowledge she can return to something like a familiar routine when she leads her side in their limited over series with the White Ferns.

England were meant to be defending their 50-over World Cup title in New Zealand next month but the coronavirus pandemic has seen that tournament postponed until 2022.

They will now play New Zealand in three one-day internationals and the same number of Twenty20 matches.

England fly out on January 24 and then complete a fortnight's quarantine.

New Zealand, however, has been one of the world's most successful countries in containing Covid-19, with only 25 deaths among a population of five million as of last month.

England Women had a taste of bubble life when holed up in a hotel across the road from Derby's County Ground during their hastily arranged five-match T20 series against the West Indies -- their only internationals of the 2020 home season.

"We've experienced bubble life as cricketers and it's manageable but it's not particularly fun," Knight told a conference call on Thursday.

"It's obviously what we need to do at the moment but just a carrot of being able to live normally and enjoy the amazing things that come with touring is something we're massively excited to do."England will be without injured World Cup-winning seamer Anya Shrubsole but their 16-strong squad includes left-armer Tash Farrant while teenage fast bowler Issy Wong will train alongside the group to aid her development.

"I think it's a really important tour in the context of women's cricket internationally, being able to get the game on and so much hard work has gone into it," said Knight.