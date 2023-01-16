UrduPoint.com

England Coach Borthwick Includes Daly And Cole In Six Nations Squad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :England coach Steve Borthwick has recalled veterans Dan Cole and Elliot Daly in a 36-man squad for the Six Nations announced on Monday.

But there was no place for experienced No 8 Billy Vunipola or wings Jonny May and Jack Nowell ahead of England's Six Nations opener at home to Scotland on February 4.

Both prop Cole and utility back Daly fell out of favour under former coach Eddie Jones but have returned under Borthwick.

The former England captain replaced Jones last month after the Australian was sacked following England's worst year since 2008.

Owen Farrell was included after the Rugby Football Union confirmed his ban for a dangerous tackle playing for Saracens will have been deemed fully served before the Six Nations begins.

England squad Backs Elliot Daly (Saracens) Owen Farrell (Saracens) Tommy Freeman (Northampton) Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish), Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers) Max Malins (Saracens), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Alex Mitchell (Northampton), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Henry Slade (Exeter), Fin Smith (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester) Manu Tuilagi, (Sale), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester), Ben Youngs (Leicester) ForwardsOllie Chessum (Leicester), Dan Cole (Leicester) Ben Curry (Sale), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Jonny Hill (Sale), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), George McGuigan (Gloucester), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Sam Simmonds (Exeter), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Mako Vunipola (Saracens) Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Toulouse/FRA)Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)

