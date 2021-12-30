UrduPoint.com

England Coach To Miss Ashes Test After Covid Positive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 09:20 AM

England coach to miss Ashes Test after Covid positive

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :England cricket coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after a family member tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Silverwood, along with his family, will have to isolate in Melbourne for 10 days while the rest of the team heads to Sydney for the Test which begins on January 5, the English Cricket board said in a statement.

He is the seventh person to test positive in the touring side since arriving in Australia.

