England Collapse To 12-3 Against Pakistan In 1st Test

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

England collapse to 12-3 against Pakistan in 1st Test

Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :England collapsed to 12-3 in the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Thursday, with star batsman Ben Stokes out for a duck.

It took Pakistan just four balls to strike, with Rory Burns lbw for four to towering left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi on the second day.

England captain Joe Root was still on nought when he was given out leg before to Afridi but a successful review spared the skipper.

Pakistan were soon celebrating again, however, when Mohammad Abbas had Dom Sibley lbw, the batsman wasting a review when clearly out.

But there was no need for the third umpire to get involved when Abbas bowled left-handed batsman Stokes for a seven-ball nought with a superb delivery that clipped the top of off-stump.

That left England 12-3 inside six overs.

Pakistan made 326 all out in their first innings, opener Shan Masood top-scoring with a Test-best 156.

