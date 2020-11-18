England cricketers to tour Pakistan for first time since 2009 attack: ECB

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :England's cricketers will tour Pakistan next October for the first time since a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus, the England and Wales cricket board announced on Wednesday.

England will play two Twenty20 internationals in Karachi on October 14 and 15 -- the first time they have played on Pakistan soil since 2005.

"It's a real pleasure to announce that the England men's IT20 squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021," said ECB CEO Tom Harrison in a statement.

"This will be the first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and as such it represents a significant moment for both nations."