UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Crush West Indies By Eight Wickets In World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

England crush West Indies by eight wickets in World Cup

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :England thrashed the West Indies by eight wickets as Joe Root's century and lethal spells from pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood inspired the hosts on Friday.

Root smashed 100 not out from 94 balls as England easily reached 213-2 after Archer's 3-30 and Mark Wood's 3-18 helped dismiss the West Indies for 212 in Southampton.

Tournament favourites England have won three of their four group matches as they chase a place in the semi-finals, but injuries to Jason Roy and captain Eoin Morgan cast a shadow over their latest victory.

Related Topics

Century Southampton From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

6 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

19 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

29 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.