England Desperate For World Cup Spark To Lift Gloom

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2023 | 09:10 AM

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :England head into the Rugby World Cup arguably at their lowest ebb since the inaugural 1987 edition and with a favourable draw no longer offering much comfort.

Defeat by Fiji in their final warm-up match last weekend meant England have now lost six of their nine games under coach Steve Borthwick.

But it was the manner of England's 30-22 reverse that was so dispiriting for their fans.

The team lacked both attacking flair and defensive solidity and suffered a first loss to a team outside of the old Five Nations or modern-day Rugby Championship.

England have now conceded 30 tries in nine games while often failing in attack.

After the Fiji game, England vice-captain Ellis Genge defiantly posted on social media: "Write us off now, all the best." But Matt Dawson, England's 2003 World Cup-winning scrum-half, was damning in his assessment of what should have been a well-drilled squad following several weeks in camp.

"It was like it was Steve Borthwick's first game in charge and the players weren't sure how to play together," he told the BBC.

England face Argentina -- who beat them the last time they met -- in their World Cup opener in Marseille on September 9.

Borthwick will be without the suspended pair of regular captain Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola, the only specialist No 8 in his squad.

If England lose to the Pumas, they could still qualify to play a team outside the world's top six for a place in the semi-finals, thanks to a lopsided draw.

But the way Samoa, another of England's Pool D rivals, pushed top-ranked Ireland hard in a warm-up defeat means a quarter-final spot is by no means assured.

It was only four years ago that England reached the World Cup final in Japan under coach Eddie Jones, only to lose to South Africa.

