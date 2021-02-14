UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Dismiss India For 329 In Second Test

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

England dismiss India for 329 in second Test

Chennai, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :England bowled out India for 329 with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hitting an unbeaten 58 on day two of the second Test on Sunday.

Spinner Moeen Ali claimed four wickets, including two in his first over of the morning session in Chennai.

Paceman Olly Stone took three wickets, dismissing Mohammed Siraj for four to wrap up India's innings after they resumed on 300-6.

Ali got Axar Patel stumped by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes on his overnight score of five and two balls later, sent back Ishant Sharma for nought.

Pant quickly moved from his overnight 33 to raise his sixth Test fifty, hitting two fours and two big sixes to bring back to life the crowd -- the first time fans have been back in an Indian stadium in more than a year.

Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored with 161 after India, who trail the four-Test series 1-0, elected to bat on Saturday.

Sharma put on a key 162-run fourth-wicket stand for India with Ajinkya Rahane, who made 67.

Related Topics

India Chennai Rishabh Pant Sunday From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

10 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

10 hours ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

10 hours ago

Final arguments, verdict expected in Trump impeach ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.