England ditch coach Silverwood after Ashes failure

London, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :England coach Chris Silverwood paid the price for the team's woeful Ashes series loss in Australia by leaving his post on Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket board announced.

Silverwood's departure came a day after Ashley Giles, who appointed him in 2019, was sacked from his role of England managing director men's cricket.

England's 4-0 reverse in Australia means they have now won just one of their last 14 Tests.

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has taken over from Giles on a temporary basis and will oversee the appointment of an interim coach for the tour of the West Indies in March "in the coming days", according to ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

"During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it," Harrison said in an ECB statement. "He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with.

Harrison added: "In the coming days Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies and will then consider the appropriate coaching structures to help England move forwards."Silverwood, whose time in charge has coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, said: "It's been an absolute honour to be England head coach and I'm extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff."