UrduPoint.com

England Euros Win 'an Inspiration For Girls And Women': Queen

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 01:40 AM

England Euros win 'an inspiration for girls and women': Queen

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :England's Euro 2022 football win "will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations", Queen Elizabeth II said on Sunday.

"Your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned," the monarch said in a statement. "You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations." England won a major women's tournament for the first time as Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal secured a 2-1 victory over Germany at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday.

Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter to declare that "Football has come home!", in reference to the fan anthem heard during major competitions.

"Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph," he added.

Rishi Sunak, the man vying to replace Johnson, hailed a "stunning victory".

"These Euros have been transformational. In the long history of women's football in this country, this game-changing squad has done more to smash through barriers than any other," the former finance minister said in a statement.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Twitter Germany Man Euro Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

16 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

1 day ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

1 day ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

1 day ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.