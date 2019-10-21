England expect Nowell to be available for New Zealand semi-final

Beppu, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :England "expect" Jack Nowell will be available for their World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Yokohama on Saturday following the wing's hamstring injury.

Nowell was not involved in the England matchday 23 that overwhelmed Australia 40-16 in a dominant quarter-final win, with Jonny May and Anthony Watson -- who between them scored three tries -- their starting wings against the Wallabies at Oita Stadium last weekend.

Towards the end of that match May, who marked his 50th cap with two tries in three first-half minutes, went off with what head coach Eddie Jones said was a "twinge".

But England scrum coach Neal Hatley, speaking to reporters at the squad's hotel in Beppu on Monday, said of May: "He's bouncing around this morning. He has a small twinge and we'll assess where he is a little bit later today.

"He's in really good spirits, moving well and we expect Jack to be fit for selection as well.

"It's fantastic where we are, all 31 (players in the squad) being available for selection at the end of the week.

" New Zealand, the reigning champions, advanced into the last four courtesy of a 46-14 demolition of Ireland.

"I think they are dangerous from all over the pitch. Good set-piece, I thought they defended really well and they took their chances -- they are clinical when they get opportunities," said Hatley of the All Blacks.

"It's not something we haven't seen from them before, I think they've done that through most of the last year, so we understand the importance of looking after the ball." England lost narrowly, 16-15, when they last played New Zealand, at Twickenham in November 2018, with flanker Sam Underhill having a try disallowed for a disputed offside call involving Courtney Lawes.

But Hatley said: "I don't think we can take a lot from what happened in autumn. They were missing a few (players), we were missing a few and I think both sides have improved since then and it's a whole different situation.

"We will look to get better again this week, individually and as a group, and then give it everything on Saturday."