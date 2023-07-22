Open Menu

England Eye Victory Charge In 4th Ashes Test After Rain Delay

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :England looked to make the most of a gap in bad weather after their victory charge in the fourth Test against Australia was frustrated by the rain on Saturday.

No play was possible before lunch in a match England must win to regain the Ashes.

But following an inspection, the umpires announced the fourth day of the match would resume at 2:45 pm (1345 GMT) provided there was no further rain.

England, who have dominated the game at Old Trafford, are 2-1 down in the five-match series.

Australia is 113-4 in their second innings, still, 162 runs behind England, who posted an imposing 592 in their first knock.

Persistent rain in Manchester meant large areas of the playing surface were undercover as knots of fans huddled under umbrellas.

Ground staff started mopping-up operations and removing some of the covers shortly before 1:00 pm (1200 GMT).

But the forecast for both the fourth day and Sunday's final day is dire.

Ben Stokes's men are desperate to ram home their advantage and level the series -- they must win it to regain the Ashes from holders Australia.

England restricted world Test champions Australia to 317 in their first innings before racing to 592 all out, thanks largely to a breathtaking innings of 189 from Zak Crawley bolstered by an unbeaten 99 from Jonny Bairstow.

Fast bowler Mark Wood ripped through Australia's top order on Friday with a superb burst of 3-17, dismissing Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head Wood, speaking before the umpires had completed their inspection, told Sky sports: "There are a few (weather) apps going around in the dressing room. We've got every one of them covered! We're pretty optimistic at the minute.

"They're saying there will be a bit of a break, so hopefully we can get some play in and really push it home." Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood admitted after Friday's close the tourists would welcome rain-enforced delays.

"We're well behind and it's easy to see that," he said.

England are bidding to become just the second side in Ashes history to win a series from 2-0 down.

The Australian team of 1936/37, inspired by batting great Don Bradman, overturned that deficit to win 3-2.

The tourists won a nail-biting first Test at Edgbaston by two wickets before winning the second match at Lord's by 43 runs.

England bounced back to win the third game of the series at Headingley by three wickets.

