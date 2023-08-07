Open Menu

England Face Tricky Nigeria Test As World Cup Quarter-finals Beckon

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 11:40 AM

England face tricky Nigeria test as World Cup quarter-finals beckon

Brisbane, Australia, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The United States' exit gives England a golden opportunity to win the Women's World Cup but they face a tricky encounter with Nigeria on Monday in the last 16, before co-hosts Australia face Denmark.

The Americans' hopes of winning an unprecedented third World Cup in a row were ended on penalties by Sweden in a night of drama in Melbourne on Sunday.

European champions and fourth-ranked England have never won the World Cup, but Sarina Wiegman's side are now the favourites.

Jamaica or Colombia, who play on Tuesday, await in the quarter-finals.

But first England must avoid falling to a shock defeat by 40th-ranked Nigeria when they kick off at 0730 GMT in Brisbane.

Wiegman vowed on the eve of the match that there would be no complacency from her side, especially given that this World Cup has witnessed so many surprises.

"What we've seen in this tournament is that nothing is easy," said Wiegman, who took her native Netherlands to the 2019 final before losing to the United States.

England started with an underwhelming 1-0 win over debutants Haiti and then saw off Denmark by the same scoreline, before hammering China 6-1 in their last group game.

Chelsea forward Lauren James scored twice and set up three more to announce herself to a global audience.

Key midfielder Keira Walsh was stretchered off after hurting her knee against Denmark but the injury was not as serious as initially feared and she could play against Nigeria.

The Super Falcons are one of the stories of the World Cup, having overcome rows with their federation over bonuses to beat Australia 3-2 in the group stage.

Their American coach Randy Waldrum believes knocking England out would be "transformational" for the sport in the country.

"Already with what we have accomplished Nigeria is buzzing again, from what I understand," he said.

