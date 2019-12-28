England fight back after relentless South African bowling display

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :England bowled themselves back into contention on a dramatic second day of the first Test - but will need to find a way to counter South Africa's new-ball threat when they bat in the final innings, according to England batsman Joe Denly.

South Africa finished a gripping second day's play at SuperSport Park on Friday with an overall lead of 175 runs with six second innings wickets remaining.

Fifteen wickets fell for 260 runs during the day, with England succumbing to a relentless, Vernon Philander-inspired South African bowling performance.

Philander took four for 16 in 14.2 overs as South Africa appeared to have taken control by bowling out England for 181, a first innings lead of 103.

But England struck hard at the start of the second innings. South Africa were 72 for four at the close on a pitch which has proved difficult for batsmen throughout.

"We're still very much in the Test match," said Denly, who top-scored with 50 after being dropped on nought and taking 28 balls to score his first run.

Denly, batting at number three, had to survive outstanding bowling by Kagiso Rabada and Philander, who dismissed opening batsman Rory Burns and did not concede a run in a five-over opening spell.

"They are two world-class bowlers and they made it very hard work," said Denly.

"I think it's a new-ball wicket and if we can get through the new ball in the second innings relatively unscathed I'll back ourselves to chase down a target of hopefully less than 300."Pilander, 34, who has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the four-Test series, produced a master class of control to complement the strike power of fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada (three for 68) and Anrich Nortje (two for 47).

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock equalled the South African Test record by holding six catches, a feat which had been accomplished six times before - on four occasions by new head coach Mark Boucher.