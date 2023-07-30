Open Menu

England Great Broad To Retire From Cricket After Ashes Finale

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

England great Broad to retire from cricket after Ashes finale

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :England great Stuart Broad said Saturday he will retire from all cricket following the conclusion of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval, describing his career as "a wonderful ride".

The 37-year-old seamer, the fifth most successful bowler in Test history with 602 wickets, told Sky sports after stumps on the third day: "Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket.

"It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have." Broad, the son of former England opening batsman Chris Broad, added: "I am loving cricket as much as I ever have. I have always wanted to finish at the top and this series feels like one of the most enjoyable and entertaining I have been a part of.

" Broad, now appearing in the 167th Test of his career, made his debut in December 2007 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Along with fellow veteran fast bowler Jimmy Anderson, he shared one of Test cricket's most durable partnerships.

"I've been thinking about it for a while, a few weeks," said Broad, who has appeared in every home Ashes Test since 2009.

"England v Australia has always been the pinnacle for me."Broad was two not out at stumps on the third day in England's second innings 389-9, with the hosts now 377 runs ahead as they push for a series-levelling win.

"I have loved the battles with Australia that have come my way and the team's way, I have a love affair with the Ashes and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket."

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Sports Sri Lanka Colombo Anderson Chris Broad The Oval December Sunday National University All From Top Love

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

55 minutes ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

56 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

4 hours ago
MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

4 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

6 hours ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous