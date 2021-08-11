UrduPoint.com

England Greats Anderson, Broad Doubtful For Second India Test

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

England greats Anderson, Broad doubtful for second India Test

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :England could be without their two leading bowlers for the second Test against India at Lord's starting on Thursday after James Anderson joined Stuart Broad in missing Wednesday's final pre-match practice session.

Broad suffered a calf problem after pulling up during Tuesday's warm-up and a thigh injury prevented Anderson taking part in Wednesday's net session.

The veteran new-ball duo, who both featured in last week's drawn series opener at Trent Bridge, are England's two most successful Test bowlers of all time with a combined 1,145 wickets from 312 matches.

England have not played a Test without either one of the pair since October 2016.

Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood was added to the squad on Wednesday fresh from playing in the Hundred for the Oval Invincibles.

Anderson and Broad's injuries are bound to leave the England and Wales Cricket board facing fresh questions over a domestic fixture schedule which left both bowlers short of match practice heading into a showpiece series in the absence of red-ball county cricket.

Mahmood, 24, is uncapped at Test level but was named man of the series during the recent one-day internationals against Pakistan after taking nine wickets in three games.

He is the second additional call-up to the England squad following the inclusion of off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Mahmood now joins Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Craig Overton and all-rounder Sam Curran in vying for a place in England's pace attack.

England could make several changes for to a side that was largely outplayed in a rain-affected clash in Nottingham -- the first of a five-match series.

Nottinghamshire batsman Haseeb Hameed could force his way into a top three where both Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have been struggling.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Attack Man Nottingham Anderson Wales Craig Overton Haseeb Hameed October 2016 All From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana being ..

Infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana being developed at Rs 1366m: Minster ..

7 minutes ago
 ICP plans various programs for Independence Day

ICP plans various programs for Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Code of ethics to be implemented strictly during M ..

Code of ethics to be implemented strictly during Muharram: minister

10 minutes ago
 Over 500 cages to be operational under PM agricult ..

Over 500 cages to be operational under PM agriculture program by year next

10 minutes ago
 All issues can be resolved by following principles ..

All issues can be resolved by following principles of Quaid-e-Azam: minister

10 minutes ago
 Reopening of Ganesh temple signified incumbent Go ..

Reopening of Ganesh temple signified incumbent Government's policy to prioritis ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.