England Hammer India By An Innings And 76 Runs In Third Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

England hammer India by an innings and 76 runs in third Test

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test at Headingley on Saturday with more than a day to spare.

The hosts levelled the five-match series at 1-1 after India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's.

India 215-2 overnight in their second innings, collapsed against the new ball, losing eight wickets for 63 runs in 19.3 overs on Saturday with Ollie Robinson taking 5-65.

India's 278 all out, however, was 200 runs more than their woeful first innings of 78.

