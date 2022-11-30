UrduPoint.com

England In Better Shape Than 2018 World Cup Run: Southgate

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 03:40 PM

England in better shape than 2018 World Cup run: Southgate

Al Khor, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Gareth Southgate says England will go into the World Cup knockout stage in better shape and with more belief than in their 2018 run to the semi-finals.

Southgate's side powered into the last 16 as Group B winners after a second-half blitz inspired their 3-0 victory over Wales in Doha on Tuesday.

Marcus Rashford scored twice, either side of Phil Foden's strike, to book a last-16 clash with Senegal on Sunday.

After reaching the knockout phase as group runners-up to Belgium in the last World Cup in Russia four years ago, Southgate believes England are far more battle-hardened and confident this time around.

"I think there is a different mentality. More belief. Our objectives are different. In Russia, we were just thinking, 'Can we win a knockout game?' Now there is more confidence and more experience of knockout matches," Southgate said.

England ended their long run of failure in major tournament knockout matches when they beat Colombia on penalties in the last 16 in Russia, sparking a run to the last four that culminated in defeat by Croatia.

That was a breakthrough moment for England after years in the doldrums before Southgate took charge in 2016, with the Three Lions going on to finish as European Championship runners-up last year.

Ending their wait for a first major trophy since Bobby Moore lifted the 1966 World Cup remains England's holy grail and Southgate's men look capable of fulfilling the country's ambition.

After a drab goalless draw against the United States, England swept aside Wales with the same ruthless finishing they showed in a 6-2 rout of Iran in their group opener.

With England reestablished as one of the leading contenders to win the World Cup, Southgate said his squad are in a good place.

The positives vibes among Southgate's players were clear to see as they laughed and joked with their families in the stands at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium after vanquishing Wales.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia Doha Same Wales Belgium United States Senegal Croatia Colombia Sunday 2016 2018

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

52 minutes ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

1 hour ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

4 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.