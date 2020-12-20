UrduPoint.com
England, Italy Brace For Christmas Lockdowns As Europe Battles Virus Surge

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Millions of people in England and Italy will celebrate Christmas under tough new coronavirus restrictions announced Saturday, as Europe battles a winter surge including a more infectious new strain.

Europe has become the first region in the world to pass 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic broke out a year ago, killing more than 1.6 million worldwide and pitching the global economy into turmoil.

In England, where a lockdown-weary population had been looking forward to a temporary five-day relaxation of virus restrictions over the festive period, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson instead announced a new "stay at home" order for London and southeast England -- an area including around a third of England's population.

The move follows alarm at the speed at which the virus was spreading and a new strain that Johnson said was "up to 70 percent more transmissible".

"It is with a very heavy heart I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," he told the nation in a televised briefing.

"Alas when the facts change, you have to change your approach," he said.

Residents in the affected areas will have to go into lockdown at least until December 30, Johnson said, tearing up earlier plans that would have allowed up to three households to mix.

Italy also announced a new regime of restrictions until January 6 that included limits on people leaving their homes more than once a day, closing non-essential shops, bars and restaurants and curbs on regional travel.

"It's right that they prohibit departures after 20 December if it means traveling in safety," Claudia Patrone, a 33-year-old lawyer, told AFP as she got off a train in Milan.

"I took the test before leaving, I stayed locked in my house, I didn't see anyone. The measure is right if everyone respects the rules and guarantees safety."

