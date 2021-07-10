UrduPoint.com
England, Italy Set For Thrilling EURO 2020 Showdown On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

England, Italy set for thrilling EURO 2020 showdown on Sunday

ISTANBUL, 10 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :– England and Italy are set to face off on Sunday to be crowned the best in European football at London's iconic Wembley Stadium.

Italy are looking forward to win their first European title after 53 years when they beat Yugoslavia (1-1 and 2-0) in the EURO 1968 final.

They then lost two finals in European Championships, a 2-1 loss to France in EURO 2000 and a 4-0 defeat to Spain in EURO 2012.

The Azzurri's defeat to Spain in EURO 2012 final is the biggest margin of defeat in a European Championship final.

With four final matches at the European Championships, they are now tied with Spain and the Soviet Union for second place behind Germany, which appeared in six finals.

Roberto Mancini's side topped Group A by beating Turkey and Switzerland 3-0, and sealing a 1-0 victory against Wales.

Following the group stage, they beat Austria in the last 16 and Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals, moving to the final after defeating Spain on penalties in the semifinals.

They conceded three goals, while Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Insigne and Matteo Pessina scored two goals each.

