UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Leg-spinner Rashid Takes Three As South Africa Struggle

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 08:40 PM

England leg-spinner Rashid takes three as South Africa struggle

Johannesburg, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :England leg-spinner Adil Rashid took three wickets as South Africa were restricted to 256 for seven after being sent in to bat in the third and final one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Rashid, playing in his 100th one-day international but in his only appearance in the series, took three for 51, including the key wickets of Temba Bavuma and South African captain Quinton de Kock, who made 69.

It was tough going for South Africa, although David Miller lifted their hopes with some powerful hitting in making 69 not out off 53 balls, dominating an unbeaten eighth wicket stand of 52 off 32 balls at the end of the innings.

Miller hit four sixes and four fours.

England opening bowlers Tom Curran and new cap Saqib Mahmood both gained early movement off a pitch which had been under cover all day on Saturday because of heavy rain, while the spinners gained some turn.

Slow bowlers seldom feature at the Wanderers, with its short boundaries, but spin accounted for 27 overs, including 17 in tandem between Rashid and off-spinner Moeen Ali, with the latter returning to action for the first time since June.

Ali bowled Rassie van der Dussen, who in the previous over had been given out leg before wicket first ball to Rashid, immediately after Bavuma had seemingly wasted a review, also after being given out lbw.

But because the Ultra Edge technology had failed, Van der Dussen was able to seek a review which showed the ball was missing his leg stump.

The batsman made only five before he was out.

South Africa hold an unbeatable 1-0 lead in the series after the second match in Durban was rained off on Friday.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Rashid David Durban Van Lead South Africa June Sunday All

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD remains UAE’s top banking brand, va ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai, RTA create new art experiences in cit ..

2 hours ago

FNC to hold session focused on biosafety, GMOs, an ..

2 hours ago

Emaar Malls closes 2019 with 5% growth in revenue

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

3 hours ago

Kauffman Fellowship Summit kicks off tomorrow in D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.