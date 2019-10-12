UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Lose First Qualifier In 10 Years To Czech Republic

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

England lose first qualifier in 10 years to Czech Republic

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :England failed to confirm their place at Euro 2020 after suffering their first qualifying loss in 10 years as the Czech Republic came from behind to win 2-1 in Prague on Friday.

Harry Kane's early penalty put Gareth Southgate's men on course to continue what had been serene progress through Group A, but Jakub Brabec quickly levelled for the impressive Czechs.

Substitute Zdenek Ondrasek then struck the winner five minutes from time to inflict England's first qualifying defeat in 44 games since a 1-0 loss to Ukraine in 2009.

Related Topics

Ukraine Prague Progress Czech Republic Euro 2020 From

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

2 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

2 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

2 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

2 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.