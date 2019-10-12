England lose first qualifier in 10 years to Czech Republic

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :England failed to confirm their place at Euro 2020 after suffering their first qualifying loss in 10 years as the Czech Republic came from behind to win 2-1 in Prague on Friday.

Harry Kane's early penalty put Gareth Southgate's men on course to continue what had been serene progress through Group A, but Jakub Brabec quickly levelled for the impressive Czechs.

Substitute Zdenek Ondrasek then struck the winner five minutes from time to inflict England's first qualifying defeat in 44 games since a 1-0 loss to Ukraine in 2009.