England Make India Bat For Third T20 International

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

England make India bat for third T20 international

Ahmedabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Eoin Morgan won the toss in his 100th match as England's Twenty20 captain and put India in to bat for their third match.

The series is tied 1-1 and each side made one change to the teams from the second match won by India.

England pace bowler Mark Wood returned from injury and took the place of Tom Curran while India opener Rohit Sharma came back and Suryakumar Yadav was left out.

With the pitch expected to spin and some dew making bowling more difficult in the second innings, India captain Virat Kohli said it would be an "exciting challenge" to try to get England out later in the night.

The Ahmedabad stadium will be without fans for all three remaining games because of new restrictions imposed over rising coronavirus cases in major Indian cities.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Anil Chaudhary (IND)tv umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

