Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:10 PM

England need to talk to Archer after racist abuse, says Anderson

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :James Anderson says England captain Joe Root will need to talk to Jofra Archer to find out if he is mentally ready to play in the series decider against the West Indies after he suffered online racist abuse.

Paceman Archer is available for the third Test at Old Trafford starting on Friday after missing England's series-levelling win at the same ground following a breach of coronavirus protocols.

In a Daily Mail column published on Wednesday, the 25-year-old admitted to an error of judgement but said he had not "committed a crime".

He said some of the criticism he had faced on social media following the incident had been racist and he had reported the comments to the ECB (England and Wales Cricket board).

"I need to be 100 percent mentally right so that I can throw myself into my cricket this week," Archer wrote.

"If I play and don't bowl 90 miles an hour it's going to be news. If I don't bowl 90 miles per hour for long enough it's going to be news," he added.

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, told reporters that the players had not seen much of their team-mate because he had been in isolation.

"I'm sure he'll want to play in this game because it's such a crucial game, the series resting on it," said the veteran bowler.

"He's said about his frame of mind and that's something that over the next two days he's going to have to sit down with the captain and coach (Chris Silverwood) and figure out if he is in the right place to play." Anderson said while there had always been scrutiny on international players, the spotlight was now even more intense due to social media.

- West Indies backing - Archer also received the backing of West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick, who has known the Sussex paceman since he was a junior player in his native Barbados.

"Jofra will be fine," said Estwick. "I've been in constant contact with him because I wasn't prepared to leave him out there on a limb.

"We've had constant dialogue and tried to reassure him that we all make mistakes, you learn from them and then you move on." Former England captain Andrew Strauss said Archer's case had been dealt with "sensibly and sensitively" by the ECB.

"He made a pretty substantial mistake," said Strauss. "It's not one of those things he should be punished for ad infinitum for doing.... It's time to move forward."Archer was fined and given a written warning for breaking the rules governing international cricket's first series since the virus lockdown.

