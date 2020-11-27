UrduPoint.com
England-Netherlands ODI Series Postponed Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

England-Netherlands ODI series postponed over virus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :England's one-day series against the Netherlands scheduled for 2021 has been postponed for a year due to continuing uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on Friday.

Eoin Morgan's 50-over world champions were set to play the three-match series as part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC's) World Cup Super League.

The Royal Dutch Cricket Association said it was not viable to play the games with few or no fans.

Ashley Giles, managing director of England men's cricket, said: "It is disappointing that we are unable to play the Netherlands in May in what would be England's first visit to Holland.

"Hopefully, with the prospect of crowds returning to sport soon, we can rearrange the three matches in 2022 and showcase international cricket to capacity crowds."Dutch high performance manager Roland Lefebvre said: "The prospect of playing the world champions in a full house is exciting, and we look forward to welcoming the team back in 2022."The Super League will determine qualification for the 2023 Word Cup in India. The Netherlands, an associate member, are taking part along with the 12 full members of the ICC.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

