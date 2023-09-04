England & New Zealand ring changes for crunch 3rd T20

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :England and New Zealand both made changes for the third Twenty20 at Edgbaston on Sunday as the hosts looked to go an unassailable 3-0 up in the four-match series.

Fast bowler Luke Wood returned for England after he missed Friday's emphatic 95-run win by the T20 world champions at Old Trafford.

Chris Jordan was also recalled, with pacemen Brydon Carse and Sam Curran rested.

New Zealand, whose captain Tim Southee opted to bat after winning the toss, also made two changes.

Fast bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry were included instead of Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson in a match New Zealand must win to keep alive their hopes of a drawn series.

Teams England: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wkt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Matt Henry Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), David Millns (ENG)tv umpire: Mike BurnsMatch referee: Chris Broad (ENG)