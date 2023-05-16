England paceman Archer ruled out of Ashes with stress fracture

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Fast bowler Jofra Archer was Tuesday ruled out of the Ashes with a stress fracture to his right elbow as England announced their Test squad to face Ireland next month.

The 28-year-old Sussex quick, who was recently in action in the Indian Premier League, will not play again "for the rest of the summer", the England and Wales Cricket board said in a statement.

"Recent scans revealed he has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow," the ECB said. "He will now spend time with the England and Sussex medical teams, who will work on his injury management." England play Ireland in a four-day Test starting at Lord's on June 1, with a five-match Ashes series against Australia starting later in the month.

Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is now fully fit, having recovered from breaking his left leg and dislocating his ankle during a round of golf, and is back with England for the first time since last August, meaning there is no place for Ben Foakes.

Warwickshire seamer Chris Woakes returns while Durham fast bowler Mark Wood is back after taking a break from the tour of New Zealand.

Surrey batsman Ollie Pope has been officially confirmed as England's vice-captain with immediate effect.

"It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer," said ECB managing director for England men's cricket Rob Key.

"He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously.

"We wish him the best of luck with his recovery." Key said it was a "seriously tough decision" to leave Foakes out of the squad.

"He has been excellent for England in the last year, but Jonny Bairstow is one of the best players in the world whose performances last summer epitomised what we are about," he added.

England squadBen Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood