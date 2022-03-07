UrduPoint.com

England Paceman Robinson Ruled Out Of 1st West Indies Test

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 02:00 AM

England paceman Robinson ruled out of 1st West Indies Test

London, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Paceman Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of England's first Test against the West Indies in Antigua after suffering a back spasm, with uncapped seamer Saqib Mahmood brought into the squad.

Robinson pulled up midway through an over during a warm-up match against a cricket West Indies President's XI and was unable to take part in training on Sunday.

England were already unlikely to gamble on the 28-year-old's fitness but the incident settled the issue, allowing Mahmood to take his spot in a 12-man group.

The tourists must now decide whether to hand the Lancashire quick his Test debut on Tuesday in an all-seam attack or opt for the variety of Jack Leach's left-arm spin.

Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Craig Overton are likely to fill the other seam berths after record wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad were controversially dropped for the tour.

"Ollie is a talented bowler -- naturally he'll be a big miss," Woakes said in comments carried by the BBC.

"He's shown in his short Test career so far that he's certainly got the skills and the ability to do good things in the format. At the same time, it gives people opportunities." The final XI will be confirmed at the toss at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

England squadJoe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Same Lawrence Anderson Craig Overton Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

17 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

1 day ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

1 day ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

1 day ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>