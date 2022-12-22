UrduPoint.com

England Recall Archer For South Africa ODIs

December 22, 2022

England recall Archer for South Africa ODIs

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Jofra Archer was recalled by England for the first time in over a year after being named Thursday in a 14-strong squad for an upcoming three-match one-day international series in South Africa.

Sussex fast bowler Archer was one of the stars of England's 2019 50-over World Cup triumph but his career has since been blighted by elbow and back injuries.

The 27-year-old Barbados-born quick last played for England in a Twenty20 international against India at Ahmedabad in March 2021, but it is more than two years since the most recent of his 13 ODIs.

But having missed the whole of the 2022 English season through injury, Archer played for the second-string England Lions in a warm-up match against the Test side in Abu Dhabi last month ahead of their 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan.

Just six balls into the practice match, Archer hit Zak Crawley on the helmet with a bouncer.

An England and Wales Cricket board statement issued Thursday said Archer was "recovering well from an elbow injury and is expected to return to international cricket in South Africa next month".

Meanwhile rising star Harry Brook, fresh from three superb Test hundreds in Pakistan, has been called into an ODI squad for the first time.

The three-match series will be played over six days, with two fixtures in Bloemfontein starting on January 27 before the final game takes place in Kimberley on February 1.

England ODI squad Jos Buttler (Lancashire, capt and wkt), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Northamptonshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire) Fixtures (all 1100 GMT start) Jan 27: South Africa v England, 1st ODI, BloemfonteinJan 29: South Africa v England, 2nd ODI, BloemfonteinFeb 1: South Africa v England, 3rd ODI, Kimberley

