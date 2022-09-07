UrduPoint.com

England Recall Hales From International Exile For T20 World Cup

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

England recall Hales from international exile for T20 World Cup

London, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Alex Hales's long international exile is over after he was recalled to the England squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia as a replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow.

The 33-year-old Nottinghamshire batsman has not represented his country for three-and-a-half years, having been dumped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup in the aftermath of two failed recreational drug tests.

While his official ban only totalled 21 days, in line with England and Wales cricket board policy, he was left out in the cold after what then white-ball captain Eoin Morgan described as a "complete breakdown in trust".

Now, with Morgan retired, Bairstow sidelined by a "freak" leg injury and fellow opener Jason Roy dropped due to lack of form, circumstances have combined to hand Hales a fresh chance.

Hales recently became the first Englishman to reach 10,000 runs in the Twenty20 format, and also has useful experience in Australia's Big Bash League so knows the tournament pitches well.

The hard-hitting batter has scored 1,644 runs in 60 T20 internationals at an average of 31, with a strike rate of more than 136 per 100 balls.

Hales will also be available for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the player's recall in a short team update issued on Wednesday.

Test captain Ben Stokes, speaking ahead of the third Test against South Africa, said of Hales's return to the international fold: "At the end of the day, everyone's goal is to win that World Cup for England.

"My goal, Alex's goal and everyone else's goal who is part of that squad is to win the World Cup. It's an injury that presents an opportunity to someone else.

"Alex is definitely one of the best T20 players in the world and unfortunately with what happened with Jonny we had to call another player up and Alex is definitely one of the guys that bowlers don't want to be bowling at in the T20 format." Stokes, asked if there were any lingering trust issues with Hales, replied: "I've not been in the leadership capacity in the white-ball group for however long.

"But when it comes down to the big moments in games and World Cup games, knockout games, you want your best players there to be taking that pressure on and he (Hales) certainly is one of those."The T20 World Cup starts on October 16.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Injured T20 World Australia Wales South Africa October 2019 Best

Recent Stories

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

2 hours ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.