UrduPoint.com

England Recall Robinson At Expense Of Potts For Second Test

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 04:50 PM

England recall Robinson at expense of Potts for second Test

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Ollie Robinson, who last played for England in the final Ashes Test in January, has been recalled for the second Test with South Africa as the hosts bid to level the three match series.

Sussex paceman Robinson replaces Matthew Potts for the match at Old Trafford which starts on Thursday.

England will need a considerably improved performance following the innings and 12 runs thrashing inside three days at Lord's in the first Test.

Robinson has 39 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 21.28.

Following a poor Ashes series, where his approach to fitness were questioned in public by the England coaching staff, Robinson missed the subsequent tour of the West Indies with back spasms.

He was due to play for a County Select XI against New Zealand in May, only to miss out with a stiff back, before a bout of Covid-19 caused him to spend more time on the sidelines.

Opener Zak Crawley retains his place despite another poor outing at Lord's -- scoring nine and 13.

In 35 innings as a Test opener, Crawley averages 22.25, a figure boosted by a double century against Pakistan in 2020.

Only two openers in Test history have a lower average from at least as many innings. Australia's Alick Bannerman, who played in the 19th century, averaged 21.44, and Bangladesh's Javed Omar 22.07.

England's defeat last weekend against the top-ranked Test side ended a run of four successive victories under red ball head coach Brendon McCullum, and captain Ben Stokes.

Team:Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Australia Bangladesh Poor Anderson South Africa Old Trafford January May 2020 From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.