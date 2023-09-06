Open Menu

England Rest Buttler, Recall Ahmed For New Zealand T20 Finale

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 01:40 AM

England rest Buttler, recall Ahmed for New Zealand T20 finale

Nottingham, United Kingdom, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :England rested regular white-ball captain Jos Buttler as stand-in skipper Moeen Ali decided to bat after winning the toss in the fourth and final Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

With England also facing One-Day International series against New Zealand and Ireland before they begin the defence of their 50-over world title in India next month, Buttler was given a break.

His place in the side was taken by teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed -- one of five spinners in the side -- as England, 2-1 ahead, looked to secure the series after New Zealand's emphatic 74-run win in the 3rd T20 at Edgbaston on Sunday.

"It is nice to lead England. It is a massive honour and I love it," Moeen told the BBC.

"Jos (Buttler) is just having a rest today." Off-spinner Mooen, reflecting on Ahmed's inclusion, said: "He has a really good attitude and it looks like he is improving all the time, even in practice.

..It is nice to have five spinners today, it doesn't mean you're going to use them all." New Zealand also rested opening batsman Devon Conway for workload reasons, with captain Tim Southee looking for his side to carry on from where they left off in Birmingham.

"More of the same tonight," he said. "What we saw on Sunday was the kind of performance that we've come to expect from our side." Teams England: Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (capt), Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wkt), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Matt Henry Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Mike Burns (ENG)tv umpire: Martin Saggers (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

