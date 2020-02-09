UrduPoint.com
England Return To Winning Ways Against Scotland

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

England return to winning ways against Scotland

Edinburgh, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :England got their Six Nations campaign back on track with a 13-6 win over Scotland at a rainswept and windy Murrayfield on Saturday that saw them regain the Calcutta Cup.

With 10 minutes to go, the match was all square at 3-3 thanks to a penalty apiece before England replacement prop Ellis Genge was driven over for a try converted by Owen Farrell.

England captain Farrell added a penalty before Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings kept the hosts in the hunt with his second of the match.

