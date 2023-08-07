Open Menu

England Rugby World Cup Squad

Published August 07, 2023

England Rugby World Cup squad

London, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :England squad for the Rugby World Cup, being hosted by France and which runs from September 8 to October 28, announced on Monday: Squad Scrum Props: Dan Cole (Leicester), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath) Hookers: Theo Dan (Saracens), Jamie George (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins) Locks: Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Maro Itoje (Saracens), David Ribbans (Toulon/FRA) Back row: Tom Curry (Sale), Ben Earl (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), George Martin (Leicester), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Willis (Toulouse/FRA) Backs Scrum-halves: Danny Care (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester) Fly-halves: Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Sale), Marcus Smith (Harlequins) Wings: Max Malins (Bristol), Anthony Watson (unattached), Elliot Daly (Saracens)Centres: Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais/FRA), Manu Tuilagi (Sale)Full-backs: Henry Arundell (Racing 92/FRA), Freddie Steward (Leicester)

