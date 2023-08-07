Open Menu

England Scrape Past Nigeria On Penalties To Reach World Cup Quarter-final

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

England scrape past Nigeria on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-final

Brisbane, Australia, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :England scraped into the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup when they beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties in Brisbane on Monday.

Despite Nigeria having the better of the chances, the European Champions -- reduced to 10 players after 87 minutes -- snuck home in front of 50,000 spectators after the match had finished 0-0 at the end of extra time England held on after playmaker Lauren James received a red card for a needless stamp and will know they have to improve if they want to add the World Cup to their European crown.

They will face Colombia or Jamaica on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals.

England got off to a terrible start in the penalty shootout when Georgia Stanway fired wide, but Desire Oparanozie couldn't take advantage and missed with an almost identical effort.

Beth England made no mistake, but Nigeria's Michelle Alozie shot way over top to give England an advantage they never surrendered, sealing the win when Chloe Kelly calmly converted.

"The first thing is we really stuck together as a team," said England coach Sarina Wiegman.

"It was a very, very hard game, then we had a red card but we made it through extra-time and then won on penalties.

"How we did that, and how the team just kept going, I'm so proud of them." "It says so much about this team. Not one game has been easy and we knew and knew before this game it will not be easy." The Lionesses, who last year won the European Championship at a packed Wembley Stadium in London, were expected to win comfortably against the world's 40th ranked team.

The Nigerians, however, have shown in this World Cup that they have the game to challenge anybody.

They stunned hosts Australia in the group stage, taking advantage of their speed in the transition to score a 3-2 win.

And they employed the same tactics against England, whose back three were regularly exposed by the Nigerian attack.

- 'We were unlucky' - "They're very organised, very transitional, very physical and that's exactly what we saw," said Wiegman of Nigeria.

"But we made it through and I'm really happy." Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum was proud of his side.

"To come in here and play the way they did tonight, I though we were every bit as good (as England)," he said.

"We had every opportunity to get the result and unfortunately we didn't get it done.

"Obviously we didn't execute on our penalties and when it gets to that point, it's anyone's game.

"We had the best chances, we hit the crossbar twice in regulation play. We were a bit unlucky not to get something out of it.

"But credit to England, they are a great side." England started the match strongly and rattled Nigeria in the opening skirmishes as the Lionesses found plenty of space out wide.

They also controlled possession, completing 173 passes in the first half to Nigeria's 83.

But it was the Nigerians who looked the most dangerous and they gave the European champions a real fright on a number of occasions.

England-born Ashleigh Plumptre had two golden chances to open the scoring, the first coming in the 16th minute when a strike from outside the box crashed into the crossbar.

A minute later she forced a fine diving save from Mary Earps.

The Nigerians had eight shots at goal in the first half, three more than England, whose best chance fell to Alessia Russo in the 23rd minute.

The second half followed the same pattern, but England had a golden chance to seal the match with 15 minutes left only for Chiamaka Nnadozie to pull off a fine save from Rachel Daly's powerful header.

In extra-time, Nigeria again looked most likely, Michele Alozie and Oshoala both going close, but neither team could break the deadlock.

Related Topics

Attack World Australia Fine Brisbane London Same Mary Georgia Jamaica Colombia Nigeria Women Gold From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

26 minutes ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

56 minutes ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

1 hour ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

1 hour ago
Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

2 hours ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

2 hours ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

3 hours ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

3 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous