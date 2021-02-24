UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Scrum-half Heinz Joins Worcester

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:50 AM

England scrum-half Heinz joins Worcester

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Worcester have announced the signing of England international scrum-half Willi Heinz for the 2021/22 season.

Heinz, 34, will move to Sixways from Gloucester, who he joined in 2015.

A member of England's 2019 World Cup squad, Heinz has won 13 international caps.

"Willi is a really valuable addition to our squad," said Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas.

"He is an international player -- and has been recently -- which is a huge thing for the club.

" Heinz joins Scotland international wing Duhan van der Merwe, tighthead props Jack Owlett and Christian Judge and fellow scrum-half Will Chudley as new additions to the Warriors' squad for next season.

"I still feel like I have a lot to give in my career, and want to be part of what is an exciting journey the club is embarking on."Worcester are second-bottom of the Premiership table, but can already plan for next season after relegation for this season was scrapped.

Related Topics

World Worcester Van 2015 2019 Christian From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

54 minutes ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

1 hour ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

2 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

1 hour ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

1 hour ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.