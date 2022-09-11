UrduPoint.com

England Set 130 To Win South Africa Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2022 | 09:50 PM

England set 130 to win South Africa series

London, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :England were set a target of 130 to win the third Test against South Africa, and with it the series, at The Oval on Sunday.

South Africa were dismissed for 169 in their second innings on the fourth day, with no Proteas batsman making more than captain Dean Elgar's 36.

England skipper Ben Stokes led the hosts' attack with 3-39, while Stuart Broad took 3-45.

The climax to a three-Test series currently level at 1-1 has effectively been reduced to a three-day game.

Thursday's opening day was washed out without a ball bowled before Friday's play was abandoned following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Related Topics

Africa Attack South Africa The Oval Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

13 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

22 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

22 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

22 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.