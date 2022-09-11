England set 130 to win South Africa series

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :England were set a target of 130 to win the third Test against South Africa, and with it the series, at The Oval on Sunday.

South Africa were dismissed for 169 in their second innings on the fourth day, with no Proteas batsman making more than captain Dean Elgar's 36.

England skipper Ben Stokes led the hosts' attack with 3-39, while Stuart Broad took 3-45.

The climax to a three-Test series currently level at 1-1 has effectively been reduced to a three-day game.

Thursday's opening day was washed out without a ball bowled before Friday's play was abandoned following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.