UrduPoint.com

England Set 272 To Win Second Test Against India

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

England set 272 to win second Test against India

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :England were set a target of 272 in a minimum of 60 overs to win the second Test at Lord's on Monday after India declared their second innings on 298-8 shortly after lunch on the final day.

Mohammed Shami, with 56 not out and Jasprit Bumrah, 34 not out, both made their highest Test scores as the ninth-wicket duo frustrated England during an unbroken stand of 89 in 20 overs.

There have only been three successful run-chases of over 200 in a Test at Lord's -- West Indies' 344-1 in 1984, England's 282-3 against New Zealand in 2004 and England's 218-3, also against New Zealand, in 1965.

This five-match series is level at 0-0 following a rain-marred draw in the first Test at Trent Bridge.

Related Topics

India New Zealand

Recent Stories

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

20 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

31 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

32 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

34 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

34 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.