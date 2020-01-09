UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Skipper Kane Out Until April With Hamstring Injury: Tottenham

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

England skipper Kane out until April with hamstring injury: Tottenham

London, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Harry Kane will be sidelined until April after Tottenham revealed the England captain needs surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

Kane suffered the injury while taking a shot during Tottenham's Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day.

"Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring," a Tottenham statement said on Thursday.

"The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April."

Related Topics

Southampton April Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

2 hours ago

Four cops transferred in Punjab

22 minutes ago

Number of Polio refusal cases reduced in Bannu

22 minutes ago

The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaud ..

22 minutes ago

Local Government Ambassador Program inaugurated in ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.