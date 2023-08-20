Open Menu

England, Spain On Cusp Of History At Women's World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :England and Spain are both bidding to win the Women's World Cup for a historic first time when they clash in a final Sunday that is too close to call.

The game kicks off at 1000 GMT in front of an anticipated sell-out crowd of about 75,000 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

It will be the final act of a tournament full of shocks which began one month ago and started with 32 teams, making it the biggest Women's World Cup ever.

Now they are down to the last two and neither team has got this far before.

The two sides last met at the European Championship last summer, when hosts England squeezed into the semi-finals 2-1 after extra time and went on to lift the trophy.

Coach Sarina Wiegman and defender Millie Bright said they were attempting to think of this as just another game, but the skipper admitted there was no getting away from the enormity of the occasion.

British media has been full of references to 1966 -- when the country won the men's World Cup for the only time.

"We know how passionate our nation is back home and how much they want us to win," Bright said on Saturday.

"But for us there is a process, we have a game plan to execute and we need to play the game of our lives." Chelsea attacker Lauren James is back from a two-match ban for stamping on an opponent in the last-16 victory on penalties over Nigeria.

She was named on the bench as Wiegman kept faith with the side that disposed of co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Spain coach Jorge Vilda made one change from the team that defeated Sweden 2-1, dropping reigning Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and replacing her with teenage attacker Salma Paralluelo.

